Italy’s Amalfi Coast struggles without American tourists

Popular summer holiday destination the Amalfi Coast is suffering from Italy’s continuing travel restrictions.

The picturesque towns of Positano and Amalfi are usually buzzing with visitors during the summer months, but this year the streets and hotels lie empty.

The area is particularly popular with visitors from the USA, but the EU’s current travel restrictions deny entry to tourists from across the Atlantic.

Around 13% of Italy’s GPD is thanks to tourism. Areas like the Amalfi Coast depend heavily on tourism for livelihoods.

Hotels in the region are only just beginning to reopen, but hotel owners hope to extend the summer season into November. While Italians are “rediscovering” their own country as a holiday destination this summer, hotels and restaurants hope to welcome Americans later in the season as statistics show them to be the biggest spenders.