Italian policeman kneels on man’s neck for 1 minute

An Italian policeman in Verona pressed his knee onto the neck of a man under arrest for one minute, local newspaper La Repubblica reports.

The man was reportedly drunk and behaving in a disorderly manner causing two police officers to tackle him to the ground.

One of the officers then knelt on the man’s neck, the technique used in Minneapolis on George Floyd causing his death and sparking Black Lives Matter protests across the world.

Despite complaints from the Italian man under arrest, the policeman kept his knee pressed on the neck of the drunk man for over a minute.

Despite the technique being now outlawed in many areas, a police spokesperson said, “The (officers) behaved in a correct and unimpeachable way.”