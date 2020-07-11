Ghislaine Maxwell ‘has tapes of two prominent US politicians having sex with minors’

Daughter of media magnate Robert Maxwell has been accused of having ‘sex tapes’ of prominent powerful people taking part in disgusting acts with minors and the source says she claimed to ‘own’ celebrities with the blackmail material

The one time jewel thief, who went under the name ‘William Steel’ stated that he was forced to watch footage of prominent politicians having sex with minors, as a way of proving their power over the high end socialites.

He also said that he had personally seen celebrities having orgies with children as young as 14.

Maxwell (58), was arrested last Thursday at her opulent mansion in New Hampshire, on charges of luring at least three girls, in their early teens, to be abused by her former boyfriend Epstein, who was accused of raping, and sexually abusing dozens of young girls and women over many years.

Steel told The Sun: ‘They wanted to convince me of their power and who they held in their grip. They boasted about ‘owning’ powerful people.’

He added: ‘I saw videos of very powerful people – celebrities, world figures – in those videos having sex, threesomes, even orgies with minors.’

The former friend also referred to two ‘high-profile’ American politicians who were in videos with minors.

Although she claims that all the charges against her are ‘absolute rubbish’ she has been more or less in hiding for quite a while, moving regularly around the UK, and changing her email address, and phone number as well as her name on several occasions.

Maxwell will appear at 1pm (Eastern Standard Time), on 14 July at New York’s Southern District Court over video link due to the Coronavirus, she is facing a possible 35 years in prison if found guilty.

However there is a strong feeling that she is not the authorities primary target and may be offered a plea deal to turn on high profile celebrities, and politicians who were in the Epstein inner circle.