Dame Vera Lynn among choices in vote to name osprey chicks

Dame Vera Lynn, fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir are in the running to have three internet famous ospreys chicks named after them
The birds at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in the Highlands of Scotland found fame on a live-streaming nest camera during lockdown.
The chicks, which are less than two months old, have been watched by over a quarter of a million fans around the world via the camera.
Last year, the live feed attracted an audience of 60,000 viewers but this has shot up to 290,000 viewers so far this year, with almost two million individual visits to the web page.
Woodland Trust Scotland is now asking people to name the three chicks through an online vote after receiving several thousand suggestions.
The public can choose from four options: Dame Vera Lynn, Captain Tom Moore and Doddie Weir; Ally, Bally and Bee; Thor, Freya and Loki; or Hagrid, Boudica and Merlin.
George Anderson, of Woodland Trust Scotland, said: “We have two males and one female to name.
“There were lots of suggestions from Celtic and Norse mythology, and we thought the words from Coulter’s Candy could work well too.
“Many wanted to honour individuals who have been on people’s minds during this lockdown summer.”