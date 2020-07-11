Dame Vera Lynn among choices in vote to name osprey chicks

Dame Vera Lynn, fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir are in the running to have three internet famous ospreys chicks named after them

The birds at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in the Highlands of Scotland found fame on a live-streaming nest camera during lockdown.

The chicks, which are less than two months old, have been watched by over a quarter of a million fans around the world via the camera.

Last year, the live feed attracted an audience of 60,000 viewers but this has shot up to 290,000 viewers so far this year, with almost two million individual visits to the web page.

Woodland Trust Scotland is now asking people to name the three chicks through an online vote after receiving several thousand suggestions.