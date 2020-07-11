Costa Blanca to Pay Homage to COVID Victims

Costa Blanca’s Valencia will pay homage to the victims lost to the COVID-19 crisis and for essential services staff on July 23, with a “great civic act” which will be held in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The mayor, Joan Ribó, has announced that the formal act will commence at 9:30 p.m. The municipality has assured that this tribute will be equipped with all the relevant security and social distancing measures. The homage will consist of a concert performed by Valencia’s Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ramon Tebar. There will also be a solo performance by a singer of the Cor de la Generalitat.

There will also be fireworks launched from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento which will light up the sky as a symbolic element of recognition and tribute. The main façade of the Townhall will be lit up in white, as well as the façade of the post office, the Mercantile Athenaeum and the Rialto building, who have all confirmed that they will collaborate to offer a common image of respect and distinction for the victims of the pandemic and to the staff of essential services.

In addition, a specific memorial will be opened on the municipal website www.valencia.es , so that whoever wishes may leave their contributions, memories, expressions of mourning, affection or feeling.