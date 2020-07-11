Coronavirus Tracing App Turns into COVID Dating App Overnight and Criminals Love it Too!

A woman has accused a bartender of using her coronavirus tracing information to message her on Facebook.

I’m Loving It

A customer has alledged a bartender messaged her Facebook by using her coronavirus contact tracing details she gave out before entering the premises, no information yet as to whether they shared a date yet!

In the UK, customers at pubs and restaurants are being asked to share their personal information so that in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak people at risk can be identified. On Monday this week, three pubs were closed down after customers rang them up to say they have contracted the virus when they visited the venues on Saturday- exactly the reason the app was developed for.

The NHS Test and Trace scheme means that if someone who has visited a venue at the same time as you later tests positive for coronavirus, you will be alerted and told whether you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. The problem is that some people have shared concerns that personal data could be misused, it seems now their concerns were valid.

I’m NOT loving it-COVID Criminals!

Fake contact tracers are calling people and asking for money for Covid-19 testing kits, the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) has warned. The scammers are texting or phoning victims and falsely telling them they have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the disease, with the victim then being asked to transfer money so that a testing kit can be sent to them.

“You will NEVER be asked for your bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff,” the HSE said in a statement.

“If the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app.”