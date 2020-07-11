British pilot discharged from Vietnam hospital, heading home

By
Mark T Connor
-
0
The British pilot poses with doctors at HCM City's Chợ Rẫy Hospital, holding up a scarf his friends sent to him on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Chợ Rẫy Hospital

A British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient was discharged from a hospital on Saturday, less than a week after doctors said he was virus-free and healthy enough to return home to Scotland.

