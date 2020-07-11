BREAKING NEWS: World Cup Hero Jack Charlton Dies

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds United center-half who helped England win the World Cup in 1966, has died at the age of 85.

Leeds confirmed the news that their former center-back had passed away on Friday night following a long-term illness. Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23-year period, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game.

Big Jack – as he was affectionately known – spent his entire club career at Elland Road, and was an integral part of the team that rose from Second Division obscurity to become, under manager Don Revie, one of the premier club sides in Europe. His 629 League appearances and 762 competitive games for Leeds are both club records.

As well as the World Cup, which he won alongside his younger brother Bobby, he won the first Division title, the FA Cup and League Cup, and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice. After retiring as a player, he became a successful club manager, guiding Middlesbrough to the First Division, and Sheffield Wednesday from the Third Division to the Second. But his greatest coaching achievement came with the Republic of Ireland, whom he led to two world Cup Finals in 1990 and 1994.