Bars in the Balearics and Benidorm Struggling the Most

In the first week of July, 21% of the establishments of the hospitality industry in Spain remained closed, as illustrated in the weekly study on the reopening of these establishments conducted by Fedishoreca. One out of every five bars or restaurants in Spain are still closed.

The Federation indicates that in the week of June 29 to July 5 the overall drop in activity in the hospitality and distribution sectors was around 28%. The evolution is favourable compared to the previous week, which was 35%, and this has led to a moderate 7 point increase in activity.

-- Advertisement --



Thus, only 79% of hospitality establishments are still open and purchases from distributors as well as sales are 10% lower than the previous year. As they point out, there are important differences between autonomous communities, the most affected being those dependent on foreign tourism such as the Balearic Islands, Benidorm, the centre of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and others.

In the Balearic Islands, 53% of the establishments are still closed and those that are open sell, on average, 25% less than the previous year. For its part, in Madrid, 33% of all hospitality establishments are still closed.