21 Year Prison Sentence For Torremolinos Man Who Beat Ex-Flatmate To Death With Hammer

The High Court of Justice Of Andalusia (TSJA) has sentenced a 70-year-old man from Torremolinos for murdering his former flatmate in 2019, by beating him 52 times with a hammer over a dispute about a debt.

The man was found guilty of murder after the Court rejected his claims of self-defense or a transitory mental disorder and has sentenced the OAP to 21 years behind bars.

-- Advertisement --



The defendant arrived at the home of the victim in Torremolinos where he had been living up until the beginning of February of that year, to reclaim a debt he insisted he was owed by the victim, between €600 and €1000.

Inside the deceased’s home, an argument broke out in which the defendant took out a hammer and started hitting the victim’s head, striking his cranium a total of 52 times.

The deceased, 77, was disabled and had limited mobility, and so was unable to defend himself from the attack. The attacker fled the scene and hours later, he died.

The sentence is perhaps slightly more lenient, as the defendant confessed to the murder before the Police even had any knowledge of the crime. Besides the lengthy prison sentence, the defendant is also ordered to pay €70,000 to each of the victim’s daughters.