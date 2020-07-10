JAVEA PLAYERS’ 2020 summer show “Master of the Musical” will be held in the Casa de Cultura from July 27 until August 1 in Plaza Baix , Jávea Old Town.

This is a performance of well-loved pieces from iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, but the Players have asked the audience not to sing along with the performers.

-- Advertisement --



“That could sound like caterwauling and spoil the rendition by a real cat!” they said.

Due to lockdown and the problem of rehearsing together, Roger Brown’s show is not quite as originally planned.

There are fewer singers and no dancing, but the audience are sure to enjoy a trip down memory lane, whether they’ve seen the shows before or not.

As social distancing must be strictly observed, there will be fewer people both outside for the meal and inside the Casa de Cultura, so bookings should be made earlier.

The al fresco dinner of Salad, Tapas + Dessert , 1/2 bottle of wine, bread & water at 7pm, prior to the 9pm show, is at Bar Imperial in one of the loveliest old squares in Jávea Old Town, as usual and seats will be allocated upon arrival.

Tickets for Master of the Musical are now on sale at €19.50, including the tapas meal.

More information is available on the javeaplayers.com website.