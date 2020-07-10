Voluntary translation team are a great benefit for expats

THE interpreters group, Asociación de Intérpretes Voluntarios para la Salud de la Axarquía (AVISA) has carried out during the first half of 2020, 3,494 actions.

These actions aim to facilitate communication between professionals in the Healthcare Area and non-Spanish-speaking users, in addition to performing other functions such as the translation of information, accompaniment to different services, etc, all with the utmost respect and confidentiality towards users.

The work of AVISA is carried out by its 35 volunteer interpreters at the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía and the health centres of Nerja and Torre del Mar, where they provide their services from Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 2.30pm.