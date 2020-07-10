Highlighting Costa Almeria selling point as safe holiday destination

THE provincial government has been promoting the attractions of the Costa Almeria as a safe holiday destination at a tourism fair this week, albeit virtually.

Organised by Viajes El Corte Ingles, the Vecisa Tourism virtual event has given the Diputacion the opportunity to highlight the province’s selling point as one of the areas in Spain with a relatively low rate of Covid-19 infections to some 5,000 participating travel agents and to potential travellers around the country.

The provincial administration said the aim of taking part in the fair is to strengthen the appeal of the Costa Almeria to local, regional and national tourist markets.

“We are the mainland province with the lowest rate of contagion per 100,000 inhabitants, to which you have to add the extensive beaches of our coast, which allow for keeping a social distance without difficulty”, commented Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez.

“These are circumstances which strengthen us as a safe destination in these circumstances.”

The deputy also praised the “spectacular” social responsibility shown by Almeria’s population during the pandemic.

“This has become our best barrier against the virus,” he said.

“We have to reactivate tourism with this responsibility as a banner, and taking the safety measures indicated by the health authorities.”