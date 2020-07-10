Uber Enters into Car Sharing Scheme Across Spain

UBER in Spain has entered into an agreement with Catalan based company Social Car to operate a car sharing scheme in seven cities throughout Spain although it will still offer drivers with ‘mini cabs’.

The concept of car sharing which sees owners using a web site to allow drivers to rent their cars for a set period of time and even Santander bank has launched its own version, Wabi.

-- Advertisement --



There are price benefits and also this is seen as a form of sustainability resulting in fewer cars on the road