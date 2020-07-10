TWO bathers tragically drowned on the same day on the Costa Almeria after struggling to swim back to shore.

The first death was on Thursday morning in Las Negras in Nijar. The Junta de Andalucia’s 112 Emergencies service reported it received a call at around 11am warning there was a man about 50 metres off shore who was clearly in trouble.

-- Advertisement --



Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, Local Police and a health emergency team rushed to his assistance. They managed to get him out the water and practiced CPR, but were unable to resuscitate him.

That afternoon, a call came through reporting another bather in much the same situation as the first, but this time in the sea in front of Rodalquilar’s El Playazo beach.

A Maritime Rescue helicopter and a Guardia Civil speed boat joined the rescue effort.

Nijar Civil Protection said they got the 46-year-old man to the shore and carried out CPR before the helicopter evacuated him to the airport, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital. Sadly, the health authorities later confirmed he had passed away.