Tricky rescues from inaccessible spots in Mallorca

THE Mallorca emergency services had a morning of tricky rescues from difficult to reach spots on the island on Thursday.

Bombers de Mallorca firefighting teams and Guardia Civil were called out to two incidents at more or less the same time, around 9.30am.

In one incident a fisherman tumbled about five metres down rocks in Punta Manresa in Alcudia.

Posting alongside images of the rescue on Twitter, the fire service reported that the man suffered multiple injuries, including a possible pelvis fracture.

The second accident of the day occurred in Estellencs.


A man fell four metres into a water course, again suffering various injuries.





