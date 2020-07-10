Tourism collaboration to create a market in different provinces

THE Ministry of Tourism of the Andalucian Government, in collaboration with the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Axarquia (APTA), organised a meeting last week, which included up to a dozen travel agencies from Granada and Sevilla.

The aim of which was the presenting of innovative resources from the Axarquía region and promoting them among the sales network of the provinces.

This trip to Axarquia has allowed them to enjoy a specific route to learn about the history and heritage of Vélez-Málaga; a descent by the longest zip line in Spain, which is located in Comares; a catamaran ride along the coast, to enjoy the Maro cliffs and dolphin watching; and get to relax in natural settings where they have been able to enjoy the local gastronomy.

“The reactivation of tourism in Andalucia is one of our priorities and this involves focusing efforts first on the local market,” explained the territorial delegate of Tourism in Malaga, Nuria Rodríguez.