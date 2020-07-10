Showing off Pulpi’s tourist attractions

PULPI council and the Isla de Terreros Tourism Association have been showing off the local attractions to representatives of tourist offices in the region.
The aim of the so-called ‘Fam Trip’ was to give tourist office staff the chance to see and experience what Pulpi has to offer in person so they are in a better position to make excursion recommendations to visitors to their localities.
On this occasion, tourist office personnel from Mojacar, El Ejido, Almeria city and Aguilas in Murcia took part.