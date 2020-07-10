Motoring News: Toyota releases their sleek new Corolla Cross

ON July 9, Toyota Motor Corporation added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand where sales have now commenced. The Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.

With “Corolla Meets SUV” being the key phrase for the development of the Corolla Cross, the model was designed as a new type of SUV that combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that exceeds customer expectations. The TNGA platform (GA-C) has enabled the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. In addition to its exceptional comfort, the Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy entry into and exit from the car, class-leading luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series. In this way, the new model realizes comfort, utility, and peace of mind for customers.

The Corolla Cross frame is based on the TNGA platform (GA-C) with a new torsion-beam suspension that results in a stable, cushioned ride.

The Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance with an imposing and powerful front and rear. The sturdy front fender moulds underscore the car’s sense of energy and the contrast between the rear fenders and the cabin results in an impressive rearview.

Lightening the body has enabled even the petrol-powered grades to achieve superb fuel efficiency. As a result, both the petrol-powered and hybrid models boast class-leading environmental performance.