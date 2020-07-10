Important investment in Almanzora road upgrades

THE Almeria provincial council has announced an investment of more than €750,000 on upgrades to different stretches of the Almanzora Valley highway network.

Works like resurfacing and new signalling are set be carried out on sections of roads in Albanchez, Albox, Seron, Alcontar and Cantoria.

The Diputacion explained the investment comes under its ‘Programa Acelera’ aimed at speeding up investment in provincial towns and villages and providing cash injections for construction and associated businesses at what have been difficult times due to the pandemic.

The administration said the idea is to contribute to the maintenance and creation of jobs through projects which improve provincial infrastructure and local authority’s public services.

Diputacion Vice-President and Development Deputy Oscar Liria said the works will improve road safety and communications between different municipalities.