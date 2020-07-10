Health and Beauty News: Bite back at the mosquito bite

MOSQUITO bites are synonymous with the warmer weather, and while most bites are harmless, some can cause complications. Mosquitoes can carry diseases, although the likelihood of being infected depends largely on where you live.

Another rare problem caused by a mosquito bite is a negative reaction to the bite itself. If you are bitten and develop hives, difficulty breathing, or a swollen throat, contact a doctor immediately.

-- Advertisement --



You may not notice when a mosquito bites you, but the bump the bite leaves behind come with a persistent itch that can linger for days. Creams and ointments can help, but you can also beat the itch with things that are probably already lying around your house.

Oats are one remedy. They can relieve itching and swelling because they contain special compounds that have anti-irritant qualities. Make a paste by mixing equal amounts of oats and water in a bowl until you have a spackle-like substance. Spoon some paste onto a washcloth and hold it, paste-side down, on the irritated skin for about 10 minutes. Then wipe the area clean.

Cold temperatures and ice can reduce inflammation and numb the skin. Don’t leave the ice directly on your bite for more than five minutes as it can damage the skin.

Honey has many antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. A small drop on an itchy bite can reduce the inflammation.

Aloe vera gel has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help to heal minor wounds or calm infections. That’s why it may be a good bet for healing a bug bite, too.