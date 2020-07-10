Flying flags for quality on Carboneras beaches

THREE blue flags and four Q Tourism Quality flags are now flying on the beaches of Carboneras.

The council said the distinctions are testament to the high environmental standards and levels of services and facilities on this stretch of the provincial coast.

The El Ancon, Las Marinicas and the Los Barquicos-Los Cocones beaches have both blue and Q flags, while El Corral has the latter alone.

Speaking at the official raising of the flags this week, Carboneras Mayor Jose Luis Amerigo expressed his satisfaction at the beaches gaining the recognitions in a year when sun and sand-seeking tourists are particularly looking for locations where they can be sure there is strict compliance with health and hygiene measures.

“The flats mean an added value at this time”, he commented.