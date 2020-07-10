Dine with the Animals in a Jungle Setting on the Costa del Sol

The Bioparc in Fuengirola is introducing a new evening experience, Dinners in the Jungle created by top chef Lara Roguez of the Kraken Restaurant at the Gijon Aquarium.

There are two exceptional outdoor terraces set as if in colonial India where diners can enjoy the sophisticated cuisine in two separate environments; one for adults and one for families with children under 14 years of age.

In a unique environment and surrounded by nature, the menu is composed of three courses plus an appetizer in which references to the land and sea are constant in each dish.

The last booking is at 10pm and prices are €27 for holders of the annual Bioparc pass or €40 for others and this special dining experience will run every night in July and August with the added bonus that the park will remain open until midnight for diners to enjoy.