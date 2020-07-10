CORONAVIRUS: Popular Spanish Tourist Destination in Lockdown Alert after Wedding Guests Test Positive

AN entire tourist region is on alert after a bride and her wedding guests tested positive for the coronavirus.

A region of Spain popular with tourists looks set to go back into lockdown after a new coronavirus outbreak, just as people in England fly abroad after quarantine measures were dropped for 75 destinations. More than 35,000 citizens have been advised to wear masks and follow social distancing rules to stop a further spike in infections in Tudela in Navarra, northern Spain.

Health officials in Tudela haven’t yet said or found out whether the wedding was authorised under the strict coronavirus regulations or whether the number of permitted guests was exceeded. More positive tests are expected however and the whole region is now on alert, one person has been isolated in the Reina Sofía Hospital while a special tent set up outside will be used to test for the coronavirus.

Three Nursing homes closed

Three nursing homes in Tudela have decided to isolate themselves from the outside after a coronavirus outbreak was detected among the wedding, the 350 people who live in them will not be able to receive visits or leave their facilities. This was announced this morning by Mayor Alejandro Toquero, after contacting the heads of the three centres.

“We do it for security, to anticipate possible events,” he said in statements to the media in which he stressed that “we have to protect the elderly because they are the most vulnerable people” and “getting ahead is vital,” said the mayor.