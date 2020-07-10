Coronavirus Figures in Spain Rise as Outbreaks Worsen

The Ministry of Health has announced the updated figures for positives coronavirus cases and deaths in Spain over the last 24 hours. Since yesterday, 333 new cases of the virus have been detected (92 more than those registered yesterday), which brings the total number of cases up to 253,908 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most cases have been registered in Aragon and Cataluña, where the most important outbreaks are still active. These two communities account for almost half of all new cases, with 68 positives in the case of Aragon and 81 in the case of Catalonia.

The number of fatalities has increased by two compared to yesterday, ten deaths have been recorded over the week. Five of these deaths have been in Castilla y León, two in Madrid, two in Andalusia and one in Aragon. With these new deaths, there are already 28,403 people who have died in Spain from the virus, according to data collected by the department headed by Salvador Illa.

The rest of the new infections confirmed by the Ministry of Health have been registered in Andalucia (32), Madrid (30), Navarra (26), Galicia (20), Valencian Community (17), Castilla La-Mancha (13), the Basque Country (11), Extremadura (6) and Castilla y Leon (4).