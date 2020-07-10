Bikini Clad Woman Manhandled by Police After Crashing Her Car in Spain’s Andalucia

A WOMAN in her bikini is seen dancing next to her crashed car after a serious accident, thankfully, she was not hurt, however, she ran into trouble with the police due to her erratic behaviour. The accident occurred in the early morning on La Antilla highway in Lepe, Huelva, on the side of the road heading towards Ayamonte.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries in this spectacular accident, but the video speaks for itself. A woman, completely out of her mind, continues dancing, in bikini and flip flops, outside her high-end car after just getting into an accident on the Lepe (Huelva) crossing, amongst a crowd of pedestrians who cannot believe their own eyes.

The car is obviously damaged after the impact. Once the police arrive the woman tries to hug one of the officers and snatches a pair of sunglasses from one of them. This obviously does not go down too well and they try to stop her, but she resists, and they engage in a struggle.

According to emergency services, the incident took place around 8.45am. The driver tested negative in both the alcohol and drug tests. Officers have arrested the woman for crimes against road safety, reckless driving and resisting arrest.