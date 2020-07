Baby boom first at Europe’s largest aquarium on the Costa Blanca

Valencia Oceanografic has announced the largest aquarium in Europe’s very first birth of eight grey sharks.

THE pups belong to Mama Alice who has lived at Valencia Oceanografic since 2003, weighs 100 kilos and is about two and a half meters long.

Both mum and pups are said to be “perfect condition”, although staff had to take rapid action to ensure the newborns – with an average weight of 1.4 kilos and measuring around 45 cm – were not preyed on by other species.

A Facebook post reads: “The quick intervention of our professionals, who activated the protocol of action and urgent control, saved them from a possible attack from other animals.

“The eight small, five females and three males, have been moved to the quarantine area where they have already started eating. This birth has been quite a biological event!!”