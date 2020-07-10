Almost a Quarter of a Million New Covid Cases Across the Globe in One Day

ON Thursday, the global coronavirus crisis reached a new world record in terms of daily cases with infections almost surpassing the 250,000 mark. Now there are a total of 12.2 million cases of the virus worldwide and over the last day, there have been 227,000 new confirmed cases since the pandemic began in Wuhan at the end of last year.

The crisis has spread to a total of 188 countries and territories; however, the worst affected nation is the United States which accounts for 3.1 million cases and over 133,000 deaths. The United States has also broken its own record for the number of new cases in a day, according to Johns Hopkins University, there were 63,200 new cases in the space of 24 hours.

In second place is Brazil which has around 1.7 million residents infected by the coronavirus, as well as 1.1 million discharged patients. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, is also amongst those infected as he was recently diagnosed with Covid.

In third place is India, a country which is advancing at a fast pace in terms of the coronavirus crisis. It now exceeds 793,000 cases of the virus and 21,600 deaths which is higher than Russia. Russia currently has 700,000 cases of the virus and around 10,800 deaths.