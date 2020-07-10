A breath of fresh air in Javea

JAVEA town hall has received a €19,126 allocation from the regional government for improvements to the municipal Trinquet installation.

This is where the traditional Valencian ballgame, Pelota, is played and watched by audiences who also like to bet on the outcome of the matches.

The Generalitat grant will be used to renew the Trinquet’s air-conditioning system, explained Javea’s Sports councillor Alberto Tur.

This follows on from last year’s repairs to leaks in the roof and improved lighting, to improve visibility in the playing area and cut down on electricity bills with sustainable LED lighting.