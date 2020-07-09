WHO Claims Coronavirus Pandemic Is Still Accelerating

The head of the World Health Organization says that most countries do not have the coronavirus under control and that the pandemic is not over, but rather it is “still accelerating”.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, at the weekly information session for member states, that over 11.8 million cases had been reported to the UN and half of these were in the last six weeks.

In response to this announcement the WHO has decided to appoint a committee tasked with evaluating the global response to the Covid-19 crisis, which will be led by former New Zealand PM Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The details of what the committee will involve, have not yet been disclosed, but it comes after the 194 WHO member states agreed to coordinate a “comprehensive global response” to the coronavirus pandemic and others in the future. Tedros said that this response calls for a “fair and effective distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics”.