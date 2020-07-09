Trains run again in Teulada

TRAINS have started to move again on the Marina Alta Model Railway Clubs layouts in Teulada.

There are three layouts at various stages of development, all of which would benefit from more members working on them.

The club welcomes anybody with an interest in model railways, regardless of their previous experience and skills, as there are always members willing to help and advise newcomers.

More information can be found on the club’s website www.mamrc.weebly.com or by emailing the mamrclub@gmail.com email address.