Spanish police warn against the ‘dangerous’ use of sulphur to stop dogs peeing in the street

Spanish police are warning against placing sulphur at ‘dog pee hotspots,’ highlighting the potential risks to pubic health.

IN Murcia and Valencia regions, along with others, residents and traders have been putting the chemical element at the base of trees, in shop, home and office doorways to deter dogs from relieving themselves in public places.

But the Guardia Civil has warned sulphur is extremely dangerous and is putting public health at risk.

They stress sulphur ‘is toxic’ and can cause skin ulcers, difficulty in breathing and asthma among other conditions.

Echar azufre para evitar que las mascotas orinen está prohibido 🚫 Además es tóxico 🤢☠️ para las personas👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 y los animales 🐈

Efectos: úlceras en la piel, dificultad en la respiración,

inflamación de la mucosa nasal, traqueobronquitis o asma.

#NoEsPorLaMulta pic.twitter.com/KqTxwX9AC2 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 7, 2020



The police tweet has received plenty of responses, with one tweeter questioning where dogs are supposed to pee if not at the base of trees.

They wrote: “Those who put (sulpur) down so that dogs do not urinate at the base of the trees, where do they expect them to do it then? In a doorway? At the door of a shop? On the sidewalk? Better in the tree, right?”