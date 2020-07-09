Spain’s Largest Speed Network Busted

THE Guardia Civil have dismantled the largest speed production network in Spain, an organisation originally based in Navarra but with ramifications in the Basque Country and La Rioja. The gang transported the drug in motorhomes, whilst pretending to be on family trips.

Twenty-five people have been arrested as part of operation ‘Beltza,’ in which two speed laboratories have been dismantled, one in Arguedas (Navarra) and the other in Orio (Gipuzkoa).

-- Advertisement --



The drugs were made in these labs and later distributed throughout northern Spain. Police seized 114 kilos of speed, 104 kilos of marihuana, 26 kilos of amphetamines and other narcotic substances and more than €101,800 in cash.

This operation took more than a year to complete and an array of firearms, as well as high-speed vehicles, were seized. With the substances police seized, the criminals could have produced around 500 kilos of speed with a final black-market value of around €25 million.

When police first began their investigations, they noticed that the members of the criminal gang would pretend to go on family trips from northern Spain to countries such as Germany or the Netherlands. They would pass by relatively unnoticed as they inconspicuously travelled in motorhomes.

To read more about the latest news in Spain please follow this link…