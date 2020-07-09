Scouring the Queen’s Baths in Calpe

WORK has resumed at Calpe’s Baños de la Reina (Queen’s Baths) archaeological site.

Specialists Alebus Patrimonio Historico is being paid €16,228 to clean, conserve and maintain the Roman remains over the next four months, continuing the work the company carried out last year.

A drone first flew over the site, taking photos to determine the state of the remains before starting work, which will focus on the conserving the Roman mosaics.

It has also been necessary to prioritise cleaning the graffiti recently spray-painted on the adjoining Moli del Morello, a 19th century flour mill built on the remains of a 16th century defence tower.

It was necessary to take rapid action, municipal sources explained, before the paint had time to harden and dry.