Quirónsalud Málaga launches a pioneering Service of immediate telephone consultation without appointment

This system allows you to resolve any doubts, medical emergencies, prescriptions, additional tests without having to visit the Hospital.

Facilitates early detection of non delayed emergencies, where it is vital for the patient to attend the Hospital urgently or delayed emergencies in which the Doctor can suggest going to emergencies at a certain time and avoiding unnecessary waiting.

Part of the adaption of “new normality” and in order to guarantee the highest quality to patients Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga launches a novel Service of Immediate Telephone Consultation, with which the patient can be atended fast and effectively, without having to make an appointment and without going to the hospital to solve any doubts or medical emergency.

This Service, atended and developed by the General Medicine and Emergency Service of Hospital Quiron Málaga, is available by calling 900 200 008 and on the web Portal del Paciente ‘Mi Quirónsalud’, from Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm.

Benefits of immediate valuation.

Through the Immediate Telephone Consultation, which has been an initiative of hospital team, patients can obtain a fast and efficient answer, solving any doubts and obtaining their diagnosis.

The patient may also upload photos, images or relative reports to the Patients Portal for their study by the Doctor prior to the digital consultation. After the telephone consultation you will be able to see your report and download the electronic prescriptions issued by the doctor.

How does the Service work?

For further information you can call free number 900 200 008 where you will be informed further or by entering www.quironsalud.es.