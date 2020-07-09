Plain-clothed cop spat at and threatened while making arrest in Murcia

A plain-clothed cop in Murcia was spat at while arresting a suspected thief who allegedly warned him he “was going to make him lose his job.”

THE 21-year-old, who has reportedly been arrested more than 20 times for theft, is accused of stealing €35 from a shop, which the officer apparently found on his possession.

The owner of the establishment claims the detainee, known as MB, entered the shop, went to the till and took the cash before fleeing.

He was spotted by the arresting officer and allegedly pulled off his mask before spitting at the cop and threatening him.

A police source said that because he has been arrested so many times, he knows all of the officers, even in plain clothes, and has insulted them in the street in the past.