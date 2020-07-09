Now hear this on Albir beach

ALBIR beach now has a public address system.

The megaphone’s range is long enough to reach all sectors of the sands, explained Alfaz’s Beaches councillor, Luis Morant.

The system complements the health and safety measures introduced when the beach reopened and will remind beachgoers of the need to observe anti-coronavirus regulations.

It will also relay messages from lifesavers and warn those who ignore the red flag which flies when swimming is barred.

This megaphone will soon be joined by a CCTV system controlled by Alfaz’s Policia Local, Morant revealed.