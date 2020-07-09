No Mask For Rishi During Wagamama Photo Op

The UK chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Wagamama branch in central London after delivering his summer statement but was criticised for his PR stunt due to his lack of PPE.

Sunak’s photo stint at the restaurant, where he served and chatted to customers wearing no masks or gloves, led to a number of tweets complaining over the chancellor’s behaviour and also to concern over how Wagamama was implementing safety measure for their staff.

Wagamama’s website gives details of “six safety steps” in place at their restaurants, which include a visored host to meet and greet customers upon arrival, as well as hand sanitiser stations and contactless-free payment. But there seems to be no requirement for any other member of staff to wear masks.

Sunak has been mocked for his PR strategy that some refer to as “Brand Rishi”, but he defended his stunts on the BBC’S Radio 4 Today programme where he insisted he wanted to get the “message across to as many people as possible and engage them, and if that means they poke some fun at me in the process so be it.”