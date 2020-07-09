More Scandalous High Court Revelations from the Johnny Depp Trial

THE High Court in London today listened to Depp describe how he writhed in agony and lay on the floor “sobbing like a child” as he went through detox while his ex-wife Amber Heard just stood and watched him suffer.

Depp is suing NGN over a story published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a “wife-beater” – a claim which he strenuously denies. During today’s testimony, Sasha Wass QC, for NGN asked the actor about going through a detox process in the Bahamas in August 2014.

-- Advertisement --



Detox on a Private island

The court heard Depp was detoxing on his private island Little Hall’s Pond Cay in the Bahamas, staying on one side of the resort with Heard while his private doctor David Kipper and a nurse stayed on the other side. Ms Wass said Heard sent a text to the medics asking for their help because while detoxing he was “so mad he pushed me and he asked me to get out.”

The lawyer asked if he had pushed Ms Heard. Depp said he was in agony from spasms and stomach cramps as he detoxed but he added: “I didn’t push Miss Heard or attack her in any way, I was not in a condition to do so.”

Heard added: “Don’t know what else to do, sorry to keep at you guys.”

Depp said Heard was in control of his medication and agreed that she was “acting like a nurse” during their stay. But in his witness statement to the High Court, he suggests her behaviour during the trip had been “one of the cruellest things she has ever done.”

“There were incidents where for example the time allotted for me to take my medication by the nurse or Heard, if it were 4pm on the dot and it was 3.15pm when I began to get the heebie-jeebies, I told Ms Heard I needed the meds as it was starting to come on, the shakes, the stomach cramps,” he said.

“Everything started to come on. I told her it was time for the meds and she said no, it was 4pm.”

The trial is scheduled to finish tomorrow and a verdict will be given shortly after.

Where is Johnny Depp’s private island?