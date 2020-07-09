More flight routes connecting Mallorca

AIRLINE Vueling is set to launch new direct routes between Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca and several European cities next month.

The company said it is planning nine additional connections between the Balearic Islands and airports in Italy, France, the UK and Austria in August, bringing the total number of direct services from the archipelago to 53.

-- Advertisement --



There will be new flights between Mallorca and Rome, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Cardiff and Vienna. These will be in addition to the services already operating to 13 Spanish airports, including Malaga and Alicante.

Vueling also flies between the island and Paris, Nantes, Marseilles, Amsterdam, Munich, Stuttgart, Zurich and Lisbon.

Vueling will be adding the Portuguese capital to the destinations it directly connects to Ibiza next month. There will also be services operating between Menorca and Paris and Rome.