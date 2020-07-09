Malaga Family Quarantined After Visiting Site Of Coronavirus Outbreak

A family who lives in the La Palma district of Malaga remains in quarantine after they attended a wake in Belicena, Granada, an area where several people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that the family has been forced into a preventative quarantine and are being monitored, but they have pointed out that they are waiting for the results of the tests carried out on the family.

The suspected cases are on top of the three outbreaks already confirmed in the province of Malaga. Two of them, the Red Cross, with 109 infections, and the Casabermeja outbreak, are considered to be under control, while the Ronda outbreak is still in the investigation phase.

Of the La Palma family, the delegate for the Andalusian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, said on Thursday that “tests are being carried out to trace anyone else that might have come into contact with them.