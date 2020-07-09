Life in Plastic, Not Fantastic: Extreme Fillers

A Ukrainian woman has become unrecognisable after injecting copious amounts of filler into her face. The latest beauty trend in our society, made famous by celebs like Kylie Jenner, is to get fillers injected into your lips and cheeks. However, some individuals have taken this trend past the point of return.

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, a Ukrainian model has risen to fame after going overboard with her facial fillers. When speaking to ITV’s This Morning, Anastasiia admitted that she had already spent a whopping £1,600 on fillers and she has no plans on slowing down.

-- Advertisement --



Nevertheless, what has worried spectators is that she has started to inject herself with the fillers. She follows YouTube tutorials but has also warned about the dangers of trying to do this yourself. What is even more worrying is that she “loves the look”. She argues that before her “nose was too big” and that now she actually has “lips and cheeks”.

Pokreshchuk commented that she felt more confident with all the fillers and now she has been receiving more romantic attention. However, she doesn’t think it’s all about her cheeks, but instead thinks she gets more attention because she’s become more confident, adding: “My mother thinks this is a little crazy, but what can she do? No regrets I’m happy with my cheeks”.