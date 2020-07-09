THE Almanzora highway will be fully up and running by the end of 2023 if everything goes according to plan, Junta de Andalucia President Juanma Moreno announced during his visit to Almeria on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the final part of the Vera to Garrucha road to be made into two lanes each way, Moreno revealed the project for the La Concepcion to the Mediterraneo motorway stretch of the Almanzora highway has now been put out to tender for €33 million.

-- Advertisement --



The Junta president acknowledged that the completion of the project to make the entire length of the road running from Fines to the A-7 motorway is something residents and businesses in the area are eager to see as soon as possible.

He described the highway as “very important for the region and strategic in the infrastructure of this province.”

Moreno also took the opportunity to refer to what he said is the “Andalucia government’s unswerving backing of and commitment to Almeria province and the improvement of its infrastructure, this being a key aspect for the province to develop its business, logistical and international muscle.”