Ibiza Favourite Suffering from Cancer says “Music is My Life”

FAMED Ibiza DJ and producer José Padilla took the ambient world by storm when he started playing at the Café del Mar and released numerous best-selling albums of the same name.

Now however aged 65 he has been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and because of the lockdown and his illness, he has been unable to work for some five months and is in such a difficult financial position that he is unable to pay his rent.

Due to this, he appealed to fans and followers through his Facebook page to visit his GOFUNDME appeal where he was trying to raise €20,000 to allow him to get back on his feet telling them that “Music is My Life.”

In just two days (at the time of writing) 811 donors had pledged €26,883 and it is clear that they are repaying him for all of the pleasure that they had received over the years from the Café del Mar albums, the live sets and his solo CDs.