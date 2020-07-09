Huge Boost for British Film Industry at Elstree

THE British Film Industry continues to be strong and innovative, attracting producers from all over the world and now, following unanimous approval from Hertsmere Borough Council to grant planning permission, work will begin on Sky Studios Elstree.

This new state-of-the-art film and TV studio will be equipped with the latest equipment but equally importantly it will become the most sustainable film and TV production site in the world when it opens in 2022.

Sky Studios Elstree next to the existing studios will become home to a host of Sky Originals, created by Sky Studios, as well as major film productions from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Working Title, and television series from Universal Studio Group.

It is expected to attract some £3 billion (€3.3 billion) of production investment in its first five years and will have 12 sound stages which can be merge to create a 60,000 sq ft stage if needed.

Building and ongoing staffing is expected to employ more than 2,000 people and local businesses will see additional income as production staff and actors will be staying in local hotels whilst filming.

With so much space, the studios will also be able to assist and encourage new film makers of all types to develop their skills in order to create the next generation of movie and TV technicians.