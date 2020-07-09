Fire Near Natural Park in Spain Still Raging

La noche hoy tiene voz. En #IFQuesada la pone el sonido de las herramientas, el aviso de la caída del material suelto en las pendientes, las instrucciones precisas y el ánimo sin descanso para los de casco amarillo, verde o blanco. A quienes los portan: #YoquieroVerteMañana. pic.twitter.com/2RMknaxvIt — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 8, 2020

A RAGING fire has broken out in the municipality of Quesada in Jaen, Andalucia. Due to the gravity of the situation, the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has deployed at least six aerial vehicles within the autonomous community of Andalucia to help extinguish the fire.

More specifically, three Canadair aircraft which can hold up to 5,500 litres of water have been deployed from Malaga and Torrejon (Madrid); furthermore, three Kamov helicopters which can hold up to 4,500 litres of water have been deployed from the bases of La Almoraima (Cadiz), Huelma (Jaen) and Caravaca (Murcia).

There is also a mobile analysis and planning unit which has been tasked with managing the capture and transmission systems and the decision-making process in order to contain the fire. This mobile unit is based in Sevilla and is equipped with state-of-the-art meteorology and communication technology.

On the other hand, there is a base in Albacete, equipped with a remotely piloted aircraft which will be monitoring the evolution of the forest fire at night. The fire has been raging since yesterday evening and the last time a fire broke out near the natural park of Cazorla it took a total of 25 days to officially extinguish.