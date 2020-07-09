Face masks compulsory in Mallorca from Monday

WEARING a face mask at all times whether social distancing is possible or not will be compulsory in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera from Monday onwards, the Balearic Island president has told press.

Commenting on Thursday morning, Francina Armengol said her administration’s “priority” is protecting the health of both residents and tourists, and that it considers the measure necessary because the Balearics are still living with Covid-19.

The archipelago’s epidemiology service reported on Wednesday there are nine active outbreaks on the islands.

Armengol said the situation is “very much under control” in the Balearics, but also pointed out the national seroprevalence study showed that just 1.4 per cent of the archipelago’s population have antibodies to the virus.

The decree making it official that the use of face masks will become obligatory even where a minimum social distance of 1.5 metres can be guaranteed, will be published in the Balearic Island Official Bulletin on Friday or Saturday, press said.

Beaches are expected to be one public place where the regulation will not apply.

Also expected is the introduction of a €100 for not wearing a mask.

Armengol further revealed to press on Thursday that the Balearic government is working on a new regulation to address the problem of illegal parties.

Balearic regional Health minister Patricia Gomez said in a radio interview the administration is looking at limiting the number of people allowed at gatherings to 70 in outdoor spaces and 30 indoors.