Face masks compulsory at all times could be on the cards in Balearics

WEARING a face mask at all times even where social distancing is possible could be compulsory in Spain’s Balearic Islands from this weekend onwards, according to the Diario de Mallorca newspaper.

The paper reports that the Balearic government is planning to tighten up face mask requirements for Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera in the face of an increase in outbreaks of Covid-19 and in the number of illegal parties and boozy gatherings of youngsters in public places on the islands.

According to the paper, the regional administration is currently finalising the decree to modify the regulations, and the measure could come into force on either Saturday or Sunday following publication in the Balearic Island Official Bulletin.

As it stands, the obligatory use of face masks for both tourists and residents in the archipelago applies only for enclosed areas and public spaces where a minimum social distance of 1.5 metres cannot be guaranteed.

The report also says it is not clear whether the Balearic government would make it compulsory to wear face masks on beaches or on bar terraces.

The Catalonia region has already made it obligatory to wear face mask protection, apart from when doing sport or on the beach.

The measure comes into force today Thursday. Violations of the regulation carry a €100 fine.