Driver in Spain Kills Three Elderly Women

THREE elderly women who were taking a walk on the side of a road in the municipality of Gomecello, Salamanca, died yesterday night after being hit by a vehicle. The accident occurred at kilometre 220 of the National 620 road when, for reasons which are still under investigation by the General Directorate of Traffic, a vehicle collided with three elderly women.

All three women have died at the scene and emergency services could do nothing to save their lives when they arrived. The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man has been tested for alcohol and drugs, but the results have come back negative. Police do not rule out the fact that the women could have been walking out past the shoulder of the road without wearing reflective vests.

The three women, Pilar, Loli and Julia were all widows and residents of Pedrosillo El Ralo. Every day the trio would go out for a walk together. The case is still under investigation.

