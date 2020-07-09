Disney World Florida Reopens Despite Escalating Crisis

Disney World in Florida is gearing up to reopen its doors despite the looming coronavirus crisis which has ravaged the United States. The world-famous theme park will open its doors albeit at reduced capacity on July 15.

This decision has not been warmly received as the sunshine state continues to register around 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 each day. After an almost four-month closure, the Disney brand has announced it will be reopening with a “deliberate” and “responsible approach.”

The company has announced that it will be moving forth with the reopening thanks to the lessons learnt with the relaunch of its parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and the Disney Springs. The entrance to the park will be limited and there will be special measures taken into consideration in regard to attractions, retail, transport and dining.

Disney has argued that the theme park experience will “remain the same” however customers with existing tickets or yearly passes must make an advanced booking in order to attend. The company has proclaimed that they are adopting a “multi-pronged approach” to their “reopening” after careful the consideration of “various governmental authorities and health agencies.” They have also listened to their own team of “health and safety experts.”